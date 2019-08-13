Dick’s Sporting Goods to sell Barrington Little League gear

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Dick’s Sporting Goods in Seekonk announced it will sell gear for the Barrington Little League team ahead of the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Barrington got revenge against New Hampshire with a 6-4 win Saturday and are preparing to face Virginia – the team representing the Southeast – in the Little League World Series Thursday.

Photo: EJ Anderson

It will be the sixth time since 2011 that a Rhode Island team represented the New England region in the Little League World Series.

The team had its first practice Monday. On Wednesday, they will take part in the Grand Slam Parade, during which the teams will ride floats and greet thousands of well-wishers along the parade route.

The Barrington Little League squad decked out in their new gear.



Love the Maroon & baby blue: pic.twitter.com/uZKREgr6Fe — Morey Hershgordon (@MHershgordon) August 12, 2019

