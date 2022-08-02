(WPRI) – For the fifth time since 2010, a little league baseball team from Cumberland will represent the state of Rhode Island in the regionals. New this year, the R.I. champion will participate in the newly-created Metro Region and compete against the state champions from Connecticut, New York and New Jersey. The Metro Region is one of four new regions added to the Little League World Series.

For more on Cumberland, click here for highlights from their state championship victory.

Below is the schedule for the Metro Region:

Opening Round (Saturday, August 6):

Game 1 – Massapequa Coast (New York) versus Toms River East (New Jersey) (4:00 p.m.) on ESPN+

Game 2 – Fairfield American (Connecticut) versus Cumberland (Rhode Island) (7:00 p.m.) on ESPN+



Elimination Bracket Semifinal (four teams remain) (Sunday, August 7):

Game 3 – Loser 1 versus Loser 2 (elim.) (7:00 p.m.) on ESPN+



Winner’s Bracket Final (Monday, August 8):

Game 4 – Winner 1 versus Winner 2 (1:00 p.m.) on ESPN



Elimination Bracket Final (three teams remain) (Wednesday, August 10):

Game 5 – Loser 4 versus Winner 3 (elim.) (7:00 p.m.) on ESPN2

Championship Game (Friday, August 12)

Game 6 – Winner 4 versus Winner 5 (TITLE) (7:00 p.m.) on ESPN

Should Cumberland win the Metro Region championship, the team will bus directly to Williamsport, PA on Saturday Aug. 13 ahead of their first game on Wednesday Aug. 17 at 3 p.m. on ESPN.