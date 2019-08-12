Batter up: Barrington starts practice at LLWS

WILLIAMSPORT, Penn. (WPRI) — With the luck and support of the Ocean State behind them, Barrington’s Little League team is set to begin what could be a dream run in the 2019 Little League Baseball World Series.

The Rhode Island players join 15 other teams of 10-to-12-year-olds from across the globe, hailing from countries ranging from Mexico to Italy to Australia. Some 30 games will be played over ten days.

HAPPENING NOW: Picture day and batting practice for the Barrington Little League team in Williamsport at the World Series! Posted by WPRI 12 on Monday, August 12, 2019

The team left Bristol, Conn. on Sunday, after winning the regional tournament by defeating the team from Goffstown, N.H.

Batting practice got underway Monday afternoon and the first game is set for Thursday, Aug. 15, at 3 p.m.

Wednesday night, the city hosts its Grand Slam Parade, where the teams will ride floats and greet thousands of well-wishers along the parade route.

Barrington follows four other Rhode Island teams advancing to the World Series, after Cumberland (2014), Cranston West (2015), Warwick North (2016) and Coventry (2018).