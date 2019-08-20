Barrington gearing up for elimination game against New Jersey

WILLIAMSPORT, Penn. (WPRI) — Two of the remaining six teams from the United States will look to keep their Little League World Series dreams alive Tuesday night.

Barrington, R.I. (representing New England) will take on Elizabeth, N.J. (Mid-Atlantic) in an elimination game at 7:30 p.m.

The winner will advance to play River Ridge, LA (Southeast) at 11 a.m. Wednesday.

A big crowd and rowdy atmosphere can be expected on Tuesday. In their first game of the tournament, New Jersey brought in 11 busloads of supporters (about 800 people).

RI by the numbers:

14-3 record this summer

10-0 in elimination games

9-0 when scoring six runs or more

Average a little more than five runs per game and give up less than three runs per game

NJ by the numbers:

16-2 record this summer

1-2 when they allow six runs or more (a key for Barrington to get their offense going)

Average more than eight runs per game and give up just over two runs per game

America,



Meet the little leaguer from NJ you’re about to fall in love with:



Yadi Mateo #TheYadiShake #LLWS pic.twitter.com/rMXhIY3sxi — Morey Hershgordon (@MHershgordon) August 11, 2019

Barrington is expected to address the media around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Eyewitness Sports Reporter Morey Hershgordon is in Williamsport and will bring you coverage on WPRI 12 and WPRI.com.

CHAMPIONSHIP CHASE: In-Depth Coverage » | Little League World Series » | View Full Bracket » | Follow Barrington on GameChanger » | How to Watch Barrington in LLWS »