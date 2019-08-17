Barrington Little League set to take on team from Great Lakes in elimination game

WILLIAMSPORT, Penn. (WPRI) — It’s win or go home for the boys from Barrington today.

After falling to the team from South Riding, Virginia, on Friday 3-0, they now face the team from Bowling Green, Kentucky, in hopes to stay alive in the Little League World Series Tournament. Kentucky lost a close one to the team from Minnesota 2-1 on Friday.

First pitch for today’s game is at 3 p.m. It can bee seen on ESPN.

Barrington has succeeded in the loser’s bracket so far this summer, going 9-0 in elimination games. The team won seven games to make it out of the district tournament and in regionals, they had to win two more games with their backs against the wall to advance to the finals.

Barrington’s debut in Williamsport was delayed by a day after Thursday’s game was rained out. Members of the team were frustrated having to sit in the dugout for nearly three hours.

If Barrington wins, they move on to play the loser of Hawaii-New Jersey. If not, they still get to play in a consolation game against one of the International teams.

Eyewitness Sports Reporter Morey Hershgordon is in Williamsport and will bring you coverage on WPRI 12 and WPRI.com.

