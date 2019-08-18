Barrington Little League preparing to play Monday afternoon

WILLIMASPORT, Penn. (WPRI) — The boys from Barrington have a day off Sunday, before taking the field Monday in the next game of the Little League World Series.

They beat Kentucky 6-1 in their elimination game on Saturday.

Owen Pfeffer tossed a gem for the team, pitching a complete game and getting 7 strike outs while only allowing two hits.

Lucas Tanous was a star at the plate with three hits on the day, driving in half of the runs for the team.

The team will have a practice on Sunday, before their game Monday. They will play the loser of New Jersey/Hawaii.

On Sunday night, the team will take part in the 3rd annual “MLB Little League Challenge” where the Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago Cubs will play at the renovated Historic Bowman Field in Williamsport.

The participating players, coaches and families of the 16 teams taking part in the 2019 Little League Baseball World Series will all fill the stands of the stadium for that game.

Members of both the Cubs and Pirates will also be in attendance for Sunday’s LLWS games. The youngsters will also get the opportunity to meet and interact with the big leaguers.

Eyewitness Sports Reporter Morey Hershgordon is in Williamsport and will bring you coverage on WPRI 12 and WPRI.com.

CHAMPIONSHIP CHASE: In-Depth Coverage » | Little League World Series » | View Full Bracket » | Follow Barrington on GameChanger » | How to Watch Barrington in LLWS »











