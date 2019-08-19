Barrington holding practices as next game gets further postponed

WILLIAMSPORT, Penn. (WPRI) — With Sunday’s stormy weather pushing Little League World Series games back a day, the boys from Barrington are taking advantage of their time off.

The team held batting practice from 11 a.m. to noon Monday followed by on-field practice from 1-2 p.m.

Barrington’s next game was initially rescheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday but it’s since been postponed until 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Breaking: Barrington LL’s game tomorrow at 3 p.m. has now been moved to 7:30 p.m. according to assistant coach Frank Fede. #LLWS — Morey Hershgordon (@MHershgordon) August 19, 2019

The New England representatives will take on the Mid-Atlantic team from Elizabeth, New Jersey, who fell to Hawaii Monday afternoon in a game that was suspended due to the weather.

Both teams will be looking to stave off elimination. Barrington was shut out by Virginia last week but kept their World Series dream alive with a 6-1 win over Bowling Green, Kentucky, over the weekend.

Eyewitness Sports Reporter Morey Hershgordon is in Williamsport and will bring you coverage on WPRI 12 and WPRI.com.

CHAMPIONSHIP CHASE: In-Depth Coverage » | Little League World Series » | View Full Bracket » | Follow Barrington on GameChanger » | How to Watch Barrington in LLWS »