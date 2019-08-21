Barrington blanked by New Jersey 2-0, ending LLWS run

WILLIAMSPORT, Penn. (WPRI) — Barrington couldn’t “Jersey Shake” it off Tuesday night, falling to New Jersey 2-0 and cutting their time in the Little League World Series short.

Barrington (New England) finished in the top six teams in the United States.

Both teams remained scoreless until the top of the 6th inning when New Jersey (Mid-Atlantic) scored not once – but twice. Barrington (New England) couldn’t rebound in their final at-bat, stranding a runner with a groundout to third.

Despite the loss, the team finished their dream season with a strong performance. Miles Fontaine pitched five scoreless innings before retiring to the dugout.

“It was the best performance I’ve ever had,” Fontaine said following the game. “The curveball was great, a key factor in pitching well.”

"I couldn't be more proud of them. They'll never be forgotten"

Head Coach Chris Promades huddled his team together following the game, saying while they may have lost, they’ve made memories that will last a lifetime.

“You’ve changed the game in our town forever,” he said during a closing speech to his team following the game. “Don’t you forget that.”

New Jersey will advance to play River Ridge, Louisiana (Southeast) at 11 a.m. Wednesday.