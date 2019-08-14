Barrington at LLWS: Wednesday’s agenda

WILLIAMSPORT, Penn. (WPRI) — Official festivities begin Wednesday for the 2019 Little League World Series and the New England Little League champions, your Barrington Little Leaguers.

Downtown Williamsport hosts a festival starting at 4 p.m., and the kids will board floats to be the guests of honor in the Grand Slam Parade, which steps off at 5:30 p.m. TOURISM DETAILS IN WILLIAMSPORT »

The first game for the New England region is tomorrow at 3 p.m., televised on ESPN from Lamade Stadium. HOW TO WATCH »

If they win their first game, they’ll be back on the field Sunday morning at 9 a.m.

Practice started Monday after the Barrington team arrived fresh off their regional win in Connecticut.

Eyewitness Sports Reporter Morey Hershgordon will be in Williamsport this week and will bring you coverage on Eyewitness News on WPRI 12 and on WPRI.com.

