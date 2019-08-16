After rainout, Barrington Little League set to take the world stage

WILLIAMSPORT, Penn. (WPRI) — After their first game in the Little League World Series was postponed due to rain, the boys from Barrington are set to make their debut in Williamsport.

Representing the New England region, Barrington is scheduled to take the field at 10 a.m. Friday to square off with the Southeast team from South Riding, Virginia.

The team faced a similar situation in the district tournament, in which a game against Portsmouth was postponed. The boys came out the following day firing on all cylinders, and head coach Chris Promades expects his team to respond in similar fashion on Friday.

“We’ll be ready to go,” Promades said. “We can’t wait. We’re pumped up and we’re going to give it our best shot.”

Members of the team expressed frustration in having to sit in the dugout for nearly three hours on Thursday.

“Every 30 minutes or so we expected to play, and then they saw lightning so we had to stop again,” Barrington outfielder Chris Watts said. “I think after the first two hours everybody just kind of didn’t want to play anymore and it’s better off just playing tomorrow.”

Eyewitness Sports Reporter Morey Hershgordon is in Williamsport and will bring you coverage on WPRI 12 and WPRI.com.

CHAMPIONSHIP CHASE: In-Depth Coverage » | Little League World Series » | View Full Bracket » | Follow Barrington on GameChanger » | How to Watch Barrington in LLWS »