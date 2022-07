NORTH PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Evan Rodger pitched a perfect game, leading District 3 champion North Kingstown/Wickford over District 1 champion Johnston 3-0 in the opening round of the Rhode Island Little League state tournament on Saturday.

NK Little League’s Evan Rodger tosses a *perfect game in the state tournament.



18 up, 18 down. 14 K’s. @SamKnoxTV on the scene. @taylormbegley has highlights on @wpri12 tonight. @NoKingstownHS @NKBoosterClub pic.twitter.com/D1j4vxZFVx — Morey Hershgordon (@MHershgordon) July 24, 2022

Rodger retired 18 batters, 14 by way of strikeout.

NK/Wickford will play Portsmouth in the winner’s bracket final on Monday night.