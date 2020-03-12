List: Local, national sports crippled by coronavirus concerns

Tracking changes to high school, college, professional and other events

High School

Basketball: All remaining tournaments will be played but with only players, coaches, and essential staff allowed to attend. No spectators will be allowed out of an abundance of caution.

Instead, games will be live-streamed at: https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/associations/riil/basketball?drilldown=event

Hockey: State championship tournaments will be played but with only players, coaches, and essential staff allowed to attend.

Cheer: The RIIL regretfully announced the RIIL State Cheer Championships scheduled for Saturday, March 14, have been canceled. The teams who participated and were victorious in the RICCA Tournament last weekend will be recognized as state champions.

Local Youth Sports

Most youth sports programs are currently evaluating. Check with your local organizers for updates.

College

NCAA Basketball: The NCAA canceled the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, along with all remaining winter and spring championships.

The Ivy League: The Ivy League presidents canceled all spring athletics competitions and practices through the remainder of the academic year amid further developments in the virus outbreak.

Professional

NBA: The 2019-20 season was suspended indefinitely after Utah Jazz stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell confirmed Thursday they had both tested positive for the coronavirus.

NHL: The NHL announced Thursday that it will “pause” its season indefinitely. AHL suspends play as well.

MLB: Major League Baseball announced Thursday that it will suspend spring training games and delay the start of the regular season by at least two weeks. Minor League Baseball will also delay the start of its season.

PGA: The PGA Tour announced Thursday that its tournaments across all tours will continue to be played without fans present.

MLS: Major League Soccer is suspending matches and plans to reschedule postponed games on the back end of the season, multiple people close to the situation said Thursday.

NASCAR: NASCAR will hold its race events at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway without spectators. Scheduling of future events will be determined.

ATP Tennis: The ATP Tour has suspended tournaments for six weeks.

Other Events

Boston Marathon: The Boston Marathon, originally scheduled for April 20 is in jeopardy. Organizers continue to meet & work closely with city & state officials involved in the Boston Marathon to review the status of the planned event.

Japan 2020 Summer Olympics: Under review by the IOC. President Bach: “The IOC remains fully committed to the success of the Olympic Games in Tokyo. I encourage all athletes to prepare for the Games with full steam.”

USA Hockey: National championship events were set to kick off around the country on March 26 and involving high school, youth, girls, adult and sled teams but have been canceled by USA Hockey. Also canceled was the Disabled Hockey Festival scheduled to take place March 26-29 and April 2-5 in Pittsburgh.