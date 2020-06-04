Lincoln’s Nick Zammarelli hoping for another shot at pro baseball

Lincoln’s Nick Zammarelli is one of hundreds on minor leaguers out of work due to the ongoing suspension of baseball.

“Out of nowhere my phone rang and my heart kind of just sank and I said ‘I think I know what this is’,” Zammarelli said.

The 25 year-old thrived at each level during his four year stint in the Seattle Mariners organization including reaching Double-A in 2019.

“It wasn’t a talent thing or a performance issue but because of just what’s going on in the world right now and I think that makes it sting a little more.”

So now Zammarelli’s offseason begins in earnest as he works out in Cumberland.

“One door closes and another door opens. There’s 30 other teams and one of them if not multiple teams are going to want a left handed bat.”