BARRINGTON (WPRI) – No. 4 seeded Lincoln didn’t back down to the challenge of going on the road to face top-seeded Barrington on Tuesday night. The Lions ripped the heart out of the Eagles in five sets.

Highlights from the game are in the video above.

Lincoln advances to Friday’s Division II title game against Cranston West. The match is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. at Rhode Island College.