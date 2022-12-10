KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Ishmael Leggett’s 16 points and 10 rebounds helped Rhode Island defeat Army 77-67 on Saturday.

Brayon Freeman scored 13 points and added six assists and three steals for the Rams (3-7). Jalen Carey recorded 12 points and was 4 of 6 shooting and 4 of 4 from the free throw line.

Chris Mann led the Black Knights (5-6) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Jalen Rucker added 11 points and five assists for Army. In addition, Matt Dove finished with eight points.

Rhode Island led Army at the half, 41-27, with Freeman (nine points) their high scorer before the break. Rhode Island was outscored by Army in the second half by four points, with Sebastian Thomas scoring a team-high eight points in the final half.