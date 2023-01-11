KINGSTON (WPRI) – A pair of made free throws from sophomore guard Ishmael Leggett helped the Rhode Island men’s basketball team win their fourth straight game at home Wednesday night, 69-68, against St. Bonaventure.

“It feels great being able to close for my teammates,” Leggett said after the game. “It was a much needed two free throws.”

Leggett led the way for the Rams with his third double-double of the season, scoring 23 points and grabbing 14 rebounds.

“I’m so proud of our guys,” head coach Archie Miller said postgame. “They continue to get better. Our work ethic and attitude has been tremendous. We are a much better team than we were two weeks ago when we played at Duquesne and we continue to get a lot of contributions from a lot of guys.”

Also of note, senior Malik Martin notched his 1,000th career point.

Rhody will begin a two-game road swing on Saturday when they take on the UMass Minutemen at 4:30 p.m.