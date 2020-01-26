Late game struggles haunt PC against Villanova in 64-60 loss

Costly turnovers and missed opportunities from inside the paint ultimately cost Providence a chance to upset No. 9 Villanova on Saturday afternoon at a sold out Dunkin’ Donuts Center. The Wildcats topped the Friars 64-60.
Veteran sports anchor Jack Doles hosts our weekly digital show Big Game Bound Thursdays at 1 p.m. ET. Each week, we spotlight the biggest storylines and games across the NFL utilizing our embedded reporters covering teams across the country. As always, we're keeping an eye on who might be headed to the Big Game in Miami!
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds