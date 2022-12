PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – In a matchup of two of the state’s best, East Providence and LaSalle met on Tuesday night in a potential state playoff preview. The Rams edged the Townies 57-56.

Xavier Hazard game-high 23 points for the Townies. For the Rams, Josh Ojuri contributed 14 points while Kelvin Odih had a team-high 22 points.