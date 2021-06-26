Lasalle girls, Hendricken boys take home team Outdoor T&F championships

PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – The 2021 RIIL Boys and Girls Outdoor Track & Field championships were held on Saturday afternoon at Conley Stadium. The LaSalle girls and Bishop Hendricken boys brought home the team state titles.

In the boys 1500 meter race, South Kingstown’s Antonio Capalbo nipped Hendricken’s Evan Reynolds.

In the boys 100 meter race, Rogers Franz Eliasson edged Bishop Hendricken’s Brandyn Durand.

Woonsocket all-american Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan had a huge day. He set a state record in the shot put and added a second gold medal in the discuss throw.

In the boys 800 meter race, St. Raphael’s Darius Kipyego easily wins gold. The senior will run for Iowa State next year.

In the girls 1500 meter race, Lasalle’s Kaylie Armitage took home gold along with the 3000 meter race. She will run at Furman University next year.

Cumberland’s Nicolette Ducharme won two gold medals in the shot put and discuss. She’ll throw at Brown University next year.

