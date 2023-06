PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — After giving up a 2-0 lead in the sixth inning, the LaSalle Academy softball team plated two in the seventh to retake the lead and eventually held off Pilgrim 4-2 at Rhode Island College on Monday night in the state semifinals.

Guiliana Ialongo had the go-ahead hit for the Rams.

The Rams will now await the winner of the Patriots and Bay View in the playbacks.

LaSalle is one win away from a state championship.

Highlights from the game are in the video above.