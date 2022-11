CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – LaSalle won its first Super Bowl since 2017 with a 38-29 win over defending champion Bishop Hendricken on Sunday.

For the first time since 2017, La Salle is back on top as state champs.



FINAL: La Salle 38, Hendricken 29.

This after the Rams lost to the Hawks 10-9 during the regular season. The two teams have faced off in the past two State Championships, with Hendricken winning both.

The Hawks have won 11 of the last 13 titles. The Rams are the only team to knock them off, winning championships in 2017 and now 2022.