Langevine’s Impact Crucial to URI’s Success

URI men’s basketball senior forward Cyril Langevine didn’t practice for three consecutive days heading into Wednesday night’s game against previously-unbeaten Duquesne. After picking up two fouls in the opening minutes of the game, he was forced to sit the rest of the first half. Down eight points at the break, Langevine’s tenacity on both ends of the floor in the second half helped spark Rhode Island to a 22-point, come-from-behind-win to remain near the top of the standings.

Morey Hershgordon has more on the senior’s impact.

