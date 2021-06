PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) -- Efforts to reform the R.I. Law Enforcement Officers' Bill of Rights (LEOBOR) have stalled, with just days left in the legislative session, House Speaker Joe Shekarchi said Tuesday.

“It appears we can’t reach consensus in the House on reforming LEOBOR before we finish our legislative business this week," Shekarchi said in a statement. "I pledge to continue to work hard on this important issue, and if we have a fall session, I hope we can have a resolution then.”