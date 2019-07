PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) – Former Central High School player and Johnson & Wales Hall of Famer, Lamonte Thomas is bringing back his “Play for Peace Tour” for a fifth year.

The event provides a positive outlet and offers inspirational message to area basketball players. Local high school and college players will be among those playing at JWU Saturday between 4pm and 8:30 p.m.

Thomas is currently playing professional basketball in Spain.