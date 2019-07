PROVIDENCE, RI (WPRI) – Former URI star and NBA veteran Lamar Odom won’t be returning to the Ocean State after all. Odom has been deactivated from the Big3 basketball league ahead of it’s stop at the Dunkin Donuts Center on Saturday.

In a statement, the Big3 said changes are being implemented to “maximize competition, protect the health of players, and to raise the level of professionalism.”