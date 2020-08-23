Lakeville’s Colin Ahearn made a sacrifice that paid off; earning scholarship to Tennessee

FALL RIVER, MA (WPRI) – Colin Ahearn did something not many teenagers would dare to do. Move far away from family and friends to better prepare yourself for the future. But the gamble paid off.

After transferring from Tabor Academy to The Baylor School in Tennessee, the lefty earned multiple scholarship offers. The likes of Duke, Wake Forest, Clemson, Tennessee and other prominent baseball schools were very interested in the Lakeville native. At the end of the day, Ahearn committed to the University of Tennessee. J.P. Smollins reports.