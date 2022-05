WARWICK (WPRI) – La Salle freshman Olivia Williams took home the RIIL golf state championship on Tuesday, beating Barrington’s Lily Dessel by two strokes.

“Pretty early in the round I thought I was in it,” said Williams. “But you always have to, because there’s a lot of good girls someone else can always do good so you got to stay focused, and I knew if I played really good I could end up doing pretty well.”

Watch the video above for the full highlights.