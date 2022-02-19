PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – La Salle Academy took home the state title in both boys and girls indoor track & field on Saturday. It is the school’s 25th boys title and eighth-straight for the girls.

On the boys individual side, St. Raphael’s Devan Kipyego had a huge day. The junior took home three individual titles in the 3000, 1500 and 1000.

Barrington’s Asher Robbins won the weight throw at 74 feet. Robbins is ranked third in the country in the event.

La Salle’s Jared Gibbons won the 55-meter dash with a blistering 6.53.

The boys 300 meters was won by Bishop Hendricken’s multi-talented Brandyn Durand. The football and baseball all-stater won gold in 36.06.

Woonsocket senior and Ole Miss recruit Tarik Robinson-O’Hagan won gold in the shot put at 66 feet, five inches.

Moses Brown’s Sophia Gorriaran was the star of the day on the girls side. The junior took home individual gold in the 600, 300 and 1000. She also anchored the Quakers 4-by-400 win in the meet’s final event.

Caroline Cummings did her part for La Salle, winning gold in the 1500 by narrowly beating East Greenwich’s Riley Shunney. Cummings also took home the 3000 crown.

The 55-meter was won by Cranston West’s Ailanli Sutherland. The sophomore crossed the line in 7.33.

Coventry senior Liangie Calderon won the weight throw. The future Northeastern Husky is ranked seventh nationally.