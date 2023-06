PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – La Salle prevailed again Saturday, defeating Moses Brown 8-4 to win its 11th straight Division I boys lacrosse title.

“I said the same thing last year, but words can’t describe it. Every day we came and gave it our all. It’s just our pride and joy,” said La Salle senior Hayden Almeida. “Carrying guys on our backs, we’re doing it all for this moment right here.”