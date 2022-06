CRANSTON (WPRI) – La Salle dominated Moses Brown 15-5 to win its 10th straight Division I boys lacrosse title.

“It’s amazing,” said Rams senior Nolan Johnson. “A lot of us have been playing together our whole lives. These are my best friends, my family. We have the best coaching staff in America, the best trainers in America. No one does what we do in practice. It translates on the field. Everyone on this team worked their butt off all year, just for this moment right here.”