(WPRI) — La Salle had three players in double figures, led by Joshua Ojuri who had 16 points, as the Rams cruised to the 75-46 win over St. Rays in an Elite 8 matchup on Sunday afternoon. The Saints were led by Niyontsinzi White who led the game with 22 points.

La Salle will play in the state Final Four on March 11 at 4 p.m. at the Ryan Center on URI’s campus. The winner heads to the championship game the following night at 6 p.m.