Kwity Paye says he plans to play senior season at Michigan

(WPRI) — Despite recent news of top college talent opting out to prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft, University of Michigan senior DE Kwity Paye told Eyewitness Sports on Thursday that he is planning on playing this fall if there’s a season.

Some early mock draft projections have Paye slotted as high as a mid first-round pick. If he continues to build off a strong junior campaign, Paye should lock himself into a first or second round pick. The 2021 NFL Draft is scheduled for April 29-May 1 in Cleveland, OH.

Paye is a two-time All-Big Ten honoree, co-recipient of the Richard Catcher Award with Aidan Hutchinson, and a two-time academic All-Big Ten honoree.

The former Bishop Hendricken star was named the Rhode Island high school football Player of the Decade by the Providence Journal earlier this year.

From 2013-16, Paye was a force for the Hawks and helped lead the program to the Rhode Island State Championship Super Bowl in 2016. In high school, Paye was named a Parade All-American and an Under Armour All-American.

Some top talent that has opted out of the 2020 college football season include Purdue’s Rondale Moore, Minnesota’s Rashod Bateman and Penn State’s Micah Parsons.