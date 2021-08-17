Key takeaways from Patriots, Eagles Second Joint Practice from Philadelphia

(WPRI) – Patriots beat writer Evan Lazar joined Morey Hershgordon from Philadelphia to break down the second and final day of joint practice between the Patriots and Eagles.

Tuesday’s session was shorter than Monday’s but both squads still wore pads.

The focus of the day was in the red zone, but the Patriots were handcuffed without four tight ends (Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith, Matt LaCosse, Troy Fumagalli) and only had Devin Asiasi available.

Watch as the two discuss how the offense changed without two healthy tight ends and the best throws of the day from Mac Jones and Cam Newton. Big takeaways from practice are also included.