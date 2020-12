EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) - A few days removed from helping the Los Angeles Rams beat the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football, South Kingstown native and former La Salle Academy star Liam Coen accepted a new position as Offensive Coordinator and Quarterbacks coach for the University of Kentucky.

12Sports' own Yianni Kourakis broke the news on Tuesday morning with a neat fun fact.