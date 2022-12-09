SMITHFIELD, R.I. (AP) — Sherif Kenney’s 21 points helped Bryant defeat Stony Brook 79-60 on Friday night.

Says his guys have been able to lock back into basketball knowing Kvonn Cramer is doing better. The team FaceTimed with him after tonight's win.

Kenney had 11 rebounds for the Bulldogs (7-3). Charles Pride scored 20 points and added eight rebounds. Antwan Walker was 6 of 10 shooting (1 for 3 from distance) to finish with 14 points, while adding five blocks.



Tyler Stephenson-Moore finished with 21 points for the Seawolves (2-7). Stony Brook also got 18 points, 15 rebounds and six assists from Frankie Policelli. In addition, Kenan Sarvan finished with eight points and six rebounds.