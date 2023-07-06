(WPRI) – Massachusetts native Kaz Grala is set to make his return to his hometrack of New Hampshire Motor Speedway (NHMS) in the Ambetter Health 200 NASCAR Xfinity Series race on July 15.

“I always say, I don’t think we have the highest quantity of race fans as far as our region goes, but I think we might have the most passionate ones,” Grala said of New England racing fans.

It has been four years since Grala last raced at NHMS.

“It’s been far too long if you ask me, and I’m excited to get out in front of the home crowd,” he said. “I always have additional friends and family that come to the New Hampshire race.”

The 24-year-old will pilot the No. 26 Toyota GR Supra at “The Magic Mile,” in search of his first Xfinity Series win and playoff berth. It would also be the first series win for his team Sam Hunt Racing.

“Not only would that be huge for our season and knowing that it would lock us into the playoffs, but it’d be big for my career to get my first Xfinity win and to get our team’s first Xfinity win at home. That’d be the coolest thing ever,” he said. “I hope that we’re able to get the job done and take home that that bronze lobster, which has got to be one of the coolest, most unique trophies in our sport. We’re going to be pushing hard to try to get that.”

In 2023, Grala became Sam Hunt Racing’s first full-time driver, piloting the No. 26 entry for all 33 races on the NXS schedule. This is Grala’s first full-time season in the series. In his 15 races, Grala has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.

New England’s only NASCAR weekend is July 14-16 at NHMS.