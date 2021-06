(WPRI) – After a coaching career that’s spanned more than 50 years, the Central Knights honored Dave Hanson on Saturday morning by naming the field after their head coach. Hanson joined the staff as an assistant coach in 1968 and took over the program in 1985. His Knights came through with a 4-2 win over Scituate.

Elsewhere in high school sports, Moses Brown girls lacrosse topped East Greenwich 20-5 and Barrington beat Prout 19-10.