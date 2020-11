Johnston (WPRI) – For the first time since 2005, Johnston high school girls basketball has produced a Division I player. Tuesday afternoon Sarah Bandoma signed the dotted line to make her commitment to St. Francis Brooklyn official.

“Ten year old me would never believe that, but I’m at this point now and I have to be grateful for it,” the power forward said. “It’s only by Gods grace and the time, effort and work I’ve put into this.”

“Yeah it’s crazy, but it happened. I’m proud.”