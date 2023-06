JOHNSTON (WPRI) – Johnston softball kept its season alive on Tuesday evening with a come-from-behind win, 4-2, against visiting South Kingstown. The big blow came off the bat of Arianna Velasquez. Her bases clearing double turned a one-run deficit into a two-run lead.

Highlights are in the video above.

The Panthers will now face Mt. Hope or Ponaganset on Thursday in another elimination game.