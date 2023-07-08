JOHNSTON (WPRI) — Nick Raposo was a standout at Johnston High as a catcher. From there he found continued success, starting all four years at Wheaton College (MA). After his senior year got cut short in 2020, a new opportunity presented itself.

He signed a contract with the St. Louis Cardinals in June of 2020, from there he worked his way up the ranks. Fast forward to now where Raposo is just one call away from the big leagues, as he’s with the Memphis Redbirds who serve as the triple-A affiliate for St. Louis.