PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Johnston defeated the Shea/Tolman Co-Op 3-1 to win back-to-back Division III boys volleyball titles.

The Pawtucket Co-op won the second set to tie it up 1-1, but the Panthers closed it out winning the next two-straight.

“It kind of came down to who wants it most and who had more stamina,” said Johnston senior Jacob Muller. “When we first started as sophomores, we had soccer jerseys as our first jersey, so going back-to-back and winning the division our first year means a lot about this team. I think that’s the biggest thing to take away is how far we’ve come as seniors.”