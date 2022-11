PROVIDENCE (WPRI) — Classical alum and Astros rookie shortstop Jeremy Pena has made history, becoming the first rookie shortstop to win a Gold Glove award in MLB history. Pena had a .963 fielding percentage, only making 19 errors on 512 total chances at the position.

As for the rookie’s team, Houston is trailing the Philadelphia Phillies 2-1 in the World Series.