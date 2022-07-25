EXETER (WPRI) — URI alum and Raptors guard Jeff Dowtin is holding his third annual Camp with a Champ in Exeter this week. Kids from ages 10-15 are learning from the NBA player, and Dowtin enjoys it just as much as the kids.

“Each year has just been getting bigger and better, we’re kind of figuring out how to handle the camp, you see what the kids love to do,” said Dowtin. “We’ve been giving them different gear and things like that, hearing things like that that they love, even the news coming out they always enjoy that so it’s been a joy. Just to give back to the community and working with the kids and see how older they’ve gotten too actually, it’s fun.”

Dowtin will start his second NBA season in the fall.