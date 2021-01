PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – Classical pulled off the upset of the year, stunning Bishop Hendricken on the road 56-53. With 16 seconds left and tied at 53, Edward Fitzpatrick’s 3-pointer hit the rim three times and the backboard once and ultimately fell through giving the Purple the win.

Elsewhere, Barrington came back from down 11 points after the first quarter to beat East Providence on the road 62-59 and Narragansett took care of Cranston East 66-58.