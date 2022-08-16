FOXBORO (WPRI) — Bill Belichick used a few words to describe James White on Tuesday night.

“Intelligence, toughness, heart, teammate, dependability, and longevity.”

The three-time Super Bowl champion announced his retirement last week, and the Patriots were quick to honor the career-long Patriot, holding a press conference featuring White, Belichick and owner Robert Kraft.

“I’m extremely grateful to have played in such a great organization,” White said. “Great owner, great coach, for eight years.”

Over those eight years was a special Super Bowl LI victory, where White scored the game-winning touchdown in one of the greatest comebacks in sports.

“Everything was just going right that day by the grace of God, we ended up finding a way to win that football game,” White said as he reflected on the big game against Atlanta. “A special moment for me, my teammates, and the fans as well, something that we’ll remember for the rest of our lives.”

A Patriot through and through, Foxboro will always be home to number 28.

“Such a special place, man,” White added. “Too many people to thank, so much people to help me get here to make it to this point.”

White mentioned that he is interested in coaching, doing radio or television, and also sneaker design. Although he may not know what’s next at the moment, what he does know is that he will be a Patriot for life.