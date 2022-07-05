(WPRI) – The NASCAR Cup Series makes its annual return to New England mid-July at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway. One driver, Corey LaJoie, has ties to the region. Both his father and grandfather are members of the New England Auto Racing Hall of Fame. LaJoie also made his Cup Series debut at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

“I love it,” he said. “Anytime I go to New Hampshire, a lot of family come out and hang out so it feels like a home race to me.”

12 Sports Reporter Taylor Begley caught up with LaJoie to talk about his connection to New England and to preview the midsummer race.