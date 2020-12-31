Interstate youth hockey competition ban across New England, NJ extended through end of Jan.

Sports

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

iStock Image

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The governors of the six New England states and New Jersey have extended a prohibition on interstate youth hockey through the end of January.

The governors took the action due to coronavirus outbreaks associated with youth hockey activities.

In a news release issued late Wednesday, the governors of Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut and New Jersey said the prohibition, which had been set to expire Thursday, would be extended through Jan. 31.

The prohibition applies to all public and private schools and youth hockey leagues. It will be reevaluated as public health conditions warrant.

The prohibition does not impact interstate collegiate, professional or U.S. national team hockey.

In Vermont, the order does not affect rules that allow limited youth leagues and school-based sports programs within the state for individuals 19 and younger.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 12/24/2020: Karl Wadensten

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community