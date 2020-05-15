International Tennis Hall of Fame cancels tournament and induction ceremony

NEWPORT (WPRI) – On Friday morning, the ATP Tour extended the suspension of professional tennis through July 31. That news meant the International Tennis Hall of Fame was forced to cancel its Hall of Fame tournament as well as its induction ceremony. The events were scheduled for July 11-18 in Newport.

CEO Todd Martin discusses the many factors that went into cancelling the event, why the tournament couldn’t have taken place even without fans, and his message to the players and fans looking forward to the festivities.