Breaking News
Tornado Watch issued for parts of Massachusetts near northern RI border

International Tennis Hall of Fame cancels tournament and induction ceremony

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEWPORT (WPRI) – On Friday morning, the ATP Tour extended the suspension of professional tennis through July 31. That news meant the International Tennis Hall of Fame was forced to cancel its Hall of Fame tournament as well as its induction ceremony. The events were scheduled for July 11-18 in Newport.

CEO Todd Martin discusses the many factors that went into cancelling the event, why the tournament couldn’t have taken place even without fans, and his message to the players and fans looking forward to the festivities.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com
Live Cams on WPRI.com