PAWTUCKET (WPRI) – Friday night provided a first look at the Woonsocket Novans in over a year. The team did not play in the spring for various reasons. Despite that, fourth year head coach Charlie Bibeault said his team is ready to go.

The Tolman Tigers are looking to make it to the playoffs again this season with a large veteran presence. Head coach James DeLawrence said 15 seniors hope to lead this team to a championship this year.

The game ended in a 0-0 tie.