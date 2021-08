WARWICK (WPRI) – The reigning state champion Bishop Hendricken Hawks are aiming for another title. Keith Croft and Co. have the pieces in place to win the program’s 11th ring in the last 12 years.

“We have a lot of love for each other and that’s the brotherhood at Hendricken,” senior quarterback David Lynch said.

“Anyone will go out for anyone on this team. That’s how we play and we love each other and that’s what will take us to the state championship again.”